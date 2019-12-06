U.S. imposes sanctions on four Iraqis over human rights, corruption

U.S. imposes sanctions on four Iraqis over human rights, corruption

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States imposed sanctions on Friday on four Iraqis over human rights abuses or corruption, according to the Treasury Department’s website, after Washi

The sanctions target Qais al-Khazali, the leader of the Asaib Ahl al-Haq Iran-backed militia, and his brother Laith al-Khazali, another leader of the group.

They also target Hussein Falih al-Lami, security chief for the Popular Mobilization Forces, Iraq’s state umbrella group of paramilitary factions which is dominated by groups backed by Iran, including Asaib.

News.Az

News.Az