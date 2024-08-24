US imposes sanctions over 400 entities for backing Russia’s war in Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States has imposed sanctions on more than 400 individuals and entities for their role in supporting Russia's war effort in Ukraine, according to the State Department.

The new measures also target Chinese companies suspected of aiding Moscow in evading Western sanctions and bolstering its military capabilities, News.Az reports citing foreign media.Friday's sanctions include measures against companies in China involved in shipping machine tools and microelectronics to Russia, according to a State Department fact sheet outlining its sanctions against 190 targets.The U.S. Treasury Department said it was also targeting transnational networks involved in procuring ammunition and other materiel for Russia, helping Russian oligarchs and others evade sanctions and laundering gold for a sanctioned company."Russia has turned its economy into a tool in service of the Kremlin's military industrial complex," Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo was quoted as saying in the statement."Companies, financial institutions, and governments around the world need to ensure they are not supporting Russia's military-industrial supply chains."The Biden administration also added 123 entities to its U.S. export control list known as the Entity List that forces suppliers to obtain licenses before shipping to targeted companies.Those added on Friday included 63 entities in Russia and 42 in China, according to a notice published in the Federal Register.The U.S. Treasury said it was imposing sanctions on several Russian financial technology, securities, real estate lending and other financial firms, but it stopped short of imposing sanctions against foreign banks for aiding transactions that support Russia's war effort.The Treasury has warned banks since December that continued transactions in Russia's war economy could cut them off from the dollar-based financial system.The latest U.S. sanctions include measures against firms supplying components used in the Orlan drones that Russia is using in Ukraine.Washington also sought with the sanctions to disrupt future energy projects in Russia and its shipment of liquefied natural gas. It targeted Russia's $21 billion Arctic LNG 2 project, which has already been hit by Western sanctions that have curbed its access to ice-class tankers, and other companies involved in future energy projects in Russia, according to the fact sheet.The sanctions also targeted companies involved in the shipments, like UAE-based White Fox Ship Management, which the U.S. says recently acquired four tankers to ship LNG.

News.Az