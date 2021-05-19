US info about risk of terrorist threat in Azerbaijan is unfounded: State Security Service

+ ↺ − 16 px

The information of the US Department of State about the risks of a terrorist threat in Azerbaijan is unfounded, the State Security Service of Azerbaijan said in a statement on Wednesday.

“There is information on the website of the US Department of State about the risk of infection with COVID-19 and the risk of high terrorist threat in Azerbaijan and the recommendation was made for the US citizens not to visit our country without urgent necessity,” the statement said.

This information was disseminated in the Azerbaijani segment of social networks.

"In this regard, we state that the information about the risks of a terrorist threat on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan does not correspond to reality and is unfounded,” it noted.

“At the same time, we inform you that the sustainable stability created in Azerbaijan as a result of the successful policy in the law enforcement field and security being pursued under the leadership of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev ensures the safety of our citizens and visitors from abroad,” the statement said. “There is no risk of a terrorist threat in Azerbaijan."

News.Az