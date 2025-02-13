US intel reports potential Israeli strike on Iran by mid-year

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. intelligence officials have warned that Israel is likely to carry out a preemptive strike on Iran’s nuclear program by midyear, seeking to take advantage of Iran’s perceived vulnerability, according to multiple intelligence reports cited by The Washington Post.

Intelligence assessments from the former Biden administration and the current Trump administration suggest that such an attack would delay Iran's nuclear program by only weeks or months, while greatly escalating regional tensions and increasing the risk of a broader conflict, the U.S. daily reported.

White House National Security Council spokesperson Brian Hughes told The Washington Post that President Donald Trump "will not permit Iran to get a nuclear weapon" and emphasized that while Trump prefers a peaceful resolution with Iran, he will not wait indefinitely for negotiations.

The most detailed intelligence assessment, issued early January by the Joint Chiefs of Staff's intelligence directorate and the Defense Intelligence Agency, warned that Israel is likely planning an attack on Iran’s Fordow and Natanz nuclear sites, the report added.

Current and former U.S. officials familiar with the intelligence said Israel believes its October 2024 bombing of Iran weakened the country’s air defenses, making it vulnerable to another strike.

On the same day, the Wall Street Journal also released a report citing the same intention by Tel Aviv.

In a Fox News interview aired earlier this week, Trump said he would prefer to reach a deal with Iran to prevent it from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

In January, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi announced that Iran, Britain, France and Germany met in Geneva to discuss reviving nuclear negotiations.

News.Az