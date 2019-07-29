US intelligence head Coats to step down on Aug. 15, Trump says

US intelligence head Coats to step down on Aug. 15, Trump says

U.S. Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats is leaving his job next month, ending a two-year tenure marked by President Donald Trump's clashes with intelligence officials, Daily Sabah reported.

Trump tweeted Sunday that the nation's top intelligence official would step aside on Aug. 15, and that he would nominate a Texas congressman, Republican John Ratcliffe, to the post. He thanked Coats "for his great service to our Country."

