US International Financial Institute representative holds infosession at High Technology Park

US International Financial Institute representative holds infosession at High Technology Park

+ ↺ − 16 px

An infosession with the participation of Tara Blair, Director of International Projects Financing Department of Overseas Private Investment (OPIC), the United States International Financial Institute, held an infosession at the High Technology Park on June 25, 2018.



The infosession was dedicated to financing OPIC projects in Azerbaijan.

Potential companies, investors and businessmen as well as startuppers took part in the event.

The corporation's funding mechanisms in Azerbaijan were presented in detail and the prospects of joint cooperation were discussed during the infosession.

Director of the High Technology Park Tural Kerimli provided detailed information on the activities of the park, the created ecosystem, the opportunities offered to startuppers and investors.

Then, Philip Gutrie, Commercial Officer of the US Embassy in Azerbaijan made a presentation.

Tara Blair made a presentation on opportunities of financing projects in Azerbaijan and stressed readiness for joint cooperation.

Later, discussions were held around the presentation.

News.Az

News.Az