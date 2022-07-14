US, Israel sign declaration on strategic partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and US President Joe Biden signed a joint declaration on the strategic partnership between the two countries in Jerusalem on Thursday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The signing ceremony was broadcast live by the press service of the Israeli government.

The document, dubbed The Jerusalem Declaration, emphasizes the US’ commitment to Israel’s security as well as the shared aspiration of both countries to counteract Iran and its intention to develop nuclear weapons.

The document stresses that the US and Israel reaffirm the unbreakable bonds between the two countries.

On Wednesday, the US president arrived in Israel on his first Middle Eastern tour since he took office. From July 13 through July 16, he will visit Israel, the West Bank and Saudi Arabia.

News.Az