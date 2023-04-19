US, Israeli delegations embark on visit to liberated Azerbaijani territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

US and Israeli delegations on Wednesday embarked on a trip to the liberated Azerbaijani territories, News.Az reports.

The trip was organized with the support of the State Committee of Azerbaijan for Diaspora Affairs.

The main goal of organizing this trip is to convey information about the history and culture of Azerbaijan and Azerbaijani realities to the international community, including the public representatives of Israel and the US.

The delegations will visit the Khudafarin Bridge, and then continue their trip in the city of Shusha.

News.Az