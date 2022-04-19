US, Japanese carrier strike group conducts 10-day drills

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US Navy strike group, led by the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln, conducted large-scale exercises with the Japanese Armed Forces in the East China and Japan Seas for 10 days, Japan’s Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said at a press conference on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“Japan and the United States have demonstrated that they maintain an excellent degree of interaction and can prevent attempts to unilaterally forcefully change the situation in our region,” the minister said.

He noted that from the Japanese side, missile destroyers, air force forces, as well as mobile amphibious forces, created on the model of the US Marine Corps for the defense of remote islands, participated in the exercises.

News.Az