US’ Jerusalem move could cut Turkey’s diplomatic relations with Israel: Erdoğan

Washington’s potential recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel could prompt the cutting of Turkey’s diplomatic relations with Israel, Turkish Presiden

“This could go as far as cutting our diplomatic relations with Israel. You cannot take such a step,” Erdoğan told a parliamentary group meeting of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), according to Hurriyet Daily News.

He described Jerusalem as a “red line” for Muslims and said Ankara will therefore take measures in the event of a possible U.S. move, including convening the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul.

Such a move would not only be a violation of international law, but also “a big blow to the conscience of the humanity,” Erdoğan said.

“Has the U.S. completed everything and only this is left?” he added.

