US journalists visit Ganja

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation consisting of journalists and media experts from the United States, as a part of their visit to the liberated territories, paid a visit to Ganja, News.az reports.

A detailed information about the history of Ganja, the second city of Azerbaijan was given to the guests. It was mentioned that Armenian armed forces, violating all humanitarian values and international legal norms, launched a missile attack on one of the central settlements of Ganja city, located far away from the frontline during the Second Karabakh War.

The guests visited the bombed city and a moment of silence was observed to honour the memory of the innocent civilians, killed during this terrible event.

Then, the delegation got acquainted with "Khan garden", Shah Abbas Juma Mosque, Ganja State Philharmonic, and visited the monument erected in memory of the first martyrs of the Caucasian Islamic Army in Ganja and the mausoleum of Nizami Ganjavi.

The guests were informed that great Azerbaijani thinker, master of words Nizami Ganjavi wrote "Leyli and Majnun", a failed love story, 4 centuries prior to the classic English poet and playwright William Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet". The guests welcomed with great interest the hypothesis that English writer was inspired by Nizami Ganjavi’s "Leyli and Majnun" poem.

The delegation included Azerbaijani journalist Vusala Abbasova, student of Yale University and reporter of US bureau of the "Report" Information Agency, Afram Kosafi, head of the UN bureau of "Arab News", former representative of the world's leading media organizations in the conflict regions of Afghanistan, Iraq and South Lebanon (who worked for many years as a war correspondent (Fox TV, CNN, Al Jazeera), Paola Vargas, New York and Washington correspondent of the well-known television network of the Republic of Colombia (Caracol TV and Canal), famous blog writer, Paolo von Shirac, founder and chief of "Schirach Report" Selcuk Acar, photojournalist of the US bureau of Anadolu Agency, founder of "Turkish Journal" and Calvin Dark, president of "RC Communications", well-known journalist and political commentator.

News.Az