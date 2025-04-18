US judge rules Google holds illegal monopolies in ad tech

+ ↺ − 16 px

A U.S. judge ruled on Thursday that Google holds illegal monopolies in two key online advertising markets, a decision that could pave the way for antitrust prosecutors to push for a breakup of its advertising products.

U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema in Alexandria, Virginia, found Google liable for "willfully acquiring and maintaining monopoly power" in markets for publisher ad servers and the market for ad exchanges which sit between buyers and sellers, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The decision clears the way for another hearing to determine what Google must do to restore competition in those markets, such as sell off parts of its business at another trial that has yet to be scheduled. It is the second court ruling that Google holds an illegal monopoly, following a similar judgment in a case over online search.

Publisher ad servers are platforms used by websites to store and manage their digital ad inventory. Along with ad exchanges, the technology lets news publishers and other online content providers make money by selling ads. Those funds are the "lifeblood" of the internet, Brinkema wrote.

"In addition to depriving rivals of the ability to compete, this exclusionary conduct substantially harmed Google's publisher customers, the competitive process, and, ultimately, consumers of information on the open web," Brinkema wrote.

However, antitrust enforcers failed to prove a separate claim that the company had a monopoly in advertiser ad networks, she wrote.

U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi called the ruling "a landmark victory in the ongoing fight to stop Google from monopolizing the digital public square."

"This Department of Justice will continue taking bold legal action to protect the American people from encroachments on free speech and free markets by tech companies," she said.

Lee-Anne Mulholland, vice president of regulatory affairs, said Google will appeal the ruling.

"We won half of this case and we will appeal the other half," she said, adding that the company disagrees with the decision on its publisher tools. "Publishers have many options and they choose Google because our ad tech tools are simple, affordable and effective."

Google has previously explored selling its ad exchange to appease European antitrust regulators, Reuters reported in September.

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat from Minnesota who previously led the antitrust subcommittee, called the ruling "a big win for consumers, small businesses, and content creators that will open digital markets to more innovation and lower prices."

News.Az