US lawmaker introduces bill to feature Trump’s face on $100 note

First-term GOP Rep. Brandon Gill (Texas) has introduced a measure that would require all $100 bills to have US President Donald Trump’s face on them.

The legislation, titled the Golden Age Act of 2025, highlights a common sentiment from the president and his allies, which is that his second term will usher in the “Golden Age of America,” News.Az reports, citing The Hill.

“There has been no one who has done more to bring America into the golden age than President Trump,” Gill said in a statement Monday. “Featuring him on the $100 bill is a small way to honor all he will accomplish these next four years.”

The lawmaker shared a photo of Trump’s official photograph overlaid on a $100 bill and said, “Let’s make history.”

If passed, the legislation would have the Treasury secretary release a preliminary design to the public for the bill no later than Dec. 31, 2026, and all bills produced after Dec. 31, 2028, to have Trump’s photo.

Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas) is the co-sponsor.

The measure comes just a few days after Rep. Joe Wilson (R-S.C.) said he was preparing legislation to feature Trump on a new $250 bill.

