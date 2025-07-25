US lifts some Myanmar sanctions after general asked Trump for relief

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States lifted sanctions designations on several allies of Myanmar’s ruling generals on Thursday, two weeks after the head of the ruling junta praised President Donald Trump and called for an easing of sanctions in a letter responding to a tariff warning, News.Az reports citing CNBC.

Human Rights Watch called the move "extremely worrying" and said it suggested a major shift was underway in U.S. policy towards Myanmar’s military, which overthrew a democratically elected government in 2021 and has been implicated in crimes against humanity and genocide.

The U.S. Treasury Department did not give a reason for the move, but Deputy Secretary Michael Faulkender said in a statement: "Anyone suggesting these sanctions were lifted for an ulterior motive is uninformed and peddling a conspiracy theory driven by hatred for President Trump."

"Individuals, including in this case, are regularly added and removed from the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List (SDN List) in the ordinary course of business," he said in a statement.

A notice from the U.S. Treasury Department said KT (NYSE:) Services & Logistics and its founder, Jonathan Myo Kyaw Thaung; the MCM Group and its owner Aung Hlaing Oo; and Suntac Technologies and its owner Sit Taing Aung; and another individual, Latt Min, were being removed from the U.S. sanctions list.

KT Services & Logistics and Jonathan Myo Kyaw Thaung were added to the sanctions list in January 2022 under the Biden administration in a step timed to mark the first anniversary of the military seizure of power in Myanmar that plunged the country into chaos.

