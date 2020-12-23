US lists Azerbaijan among countries that fully ensure freedom of religion

US lists Azerbaijan among countries that fully ensure freedom of religion

The US has included Azerbaijan in the list of countries that fully ensure freedom of religion, the State Committee of Azerbaijan for Work with Religious Organizations said.

According to the State Committee, the US International Commission on Religious Freedom issued a statement on the situation with religious freedom in the world.

The US government has provided the public with information on countries where freedom of religion is being violated. In the State Department information, based on the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998, countries are grouped into two categories - "of particular concern" and "special observation".

The international commission on freedom of religion said in a statement that the 2020 report included a recommendation to include Azerbaijan in the list of "special observation".

However, this year Azerbaijan was not included in any of the above categories.

News.Az