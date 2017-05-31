US loyalty to its position on SGC is very important for Azerbaijan - minister

Energy Minister Natig Aliyev has received S Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Diplomacy in the Department of State's Bureau of Energy Resources Robin Dunnigan.

According to the ministry, Aliyev thanked Robin Dunnigan for participation in the exhibition and US President’s letter expressing support to Azerbaijan, APA reports. He stressed that the partnership between the two countries, US appreciating Azerbaijan’s efforts to ensure energy security and thoughts reflecting support to the Southern Gas Corridor are accepted as indicator of respect to Azerbaijan: “US has always provided its support to all energy projects in the region and never changed its position. Washington’s loyalty to its position on the Southern Gas Corridor is very important for us”.

Aliyev shared his opinions about current situation and directions of future development of the project with the guest.

Robin Dunnigan delivered her congratulation on high-level organization of the exhibition and said that such events are favourable platform for exchange of modern technologies and experiences. She said her participation in the third ministerial meeting of the SGC Advisory Council and this exhibition is indicator of US attitude to Azerbaijan’s policy, which contributes to energy security.

Moreover, they discussed participation of US companies in construction of Oil, Gas Processing and Petrochemical Complex Project and reconstruction of Oil Refinery named after Heydar Aliyev. She also asked about Vienna meeting and development tendencies of oil market.

They also discussed other directions of Azerbaijan-US energy cooperation at the meeting.

News.Az

