US made no proposals to organize talk between Putin, Biden: Kremlin

The US side did not make a proposal to organize the conversation between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov told TASS, News.Az reports.

"No, there were no such proposals," Peskov said.

Russia remains open to diplomatic contacts with opponents, the Kremlin’s spokesman said. "Certainly, the Russian side remains open to diplomatic contacts at all levels. The Russian side is interested in such contacts," Peskov noted.

