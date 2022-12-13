US may announce new military support to Ukraine in coming days

US may announce new military support to Ukraine in coming days

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States is preparing new announcements on another military support to Ukraine, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said at a briefing at the White House on Monday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“Last Friday, we announced another $275 million in military support to Ukraine. We will have further announcements in the coming days,” he noted.

Sullivan stressed that the United States continues to monitor the development of events in Ukraine, and Washington wants to be sure that any Russian efforts to gain military advantage in Ukraine or advantage through destroying civilian infrastructure will be weakened.

“So our focus is going to be upon those things that actually represent a genuine threat to Ukraine and the people,” he added.

News.Az