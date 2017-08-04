US may appoint special representative on Georgia relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation of United States (US) Congressmen has met with the Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili today, where the parties discussed the issue of appointing a US special representative on relations with Georgia.

I want to restate what the Vice President [Mike Pence] has said that we stay with you… We’ll be pursuing the issue of a special representative working with Vice President’s office and President Donald Trump”, Congressman Joe Wilson said, according to Agenda.ge.

It was during the Us Vice President Mike Pence’s recent visit to Georgia when President Margvelashvili first raised the issue of appointing a special US representative on relations with Georgia.

Praising "real friendship between people of Georgia and people of United States” Wilson said President Trump has clearly stated he has a deep love and affection to the people of Central and Eastern Europe in Warsaw this summer.

