US may recognize Crimea as Russian in Ukraine peace deal, reports say

With little progress being made in peace negotiations, Rubio and President Donald Trump said on Friday that they were willing to walk away from discussions on bringing an end to the three-year-long full-scale conflict.

Ukraine has agreed in principle to a 30-day comprehensive ceasefire, but Russia has set a number of conditions it says must be met before agreeing to a pause in fighting. Both sides approved to halt attacks on energy infrastructure, although they have since accused each other of breaching the deal.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this month that Kyiv would not formally recognize any Ukrainian territory as part of Russia as part of any peace deal.

“Our people have fought for this, our heroes died,” he said, cited by the Kyiv Independent website. “No one will forget about it... This is the most important red line. We will not let anyone forget about this crime against Ukraine.”

However, polling suggests that more Ukrainians are willing to accept territorial concessions in return for peace as the war drags on.

Ukraine has also toned down its rhetoric around a possible return to the country’s pre-2014 borders as the U.S. presses for peace. Trump’s Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has said that returning areas that have been under Russian control for over a decade was unrealistic, calling it an “illusionary goal” that “will only prolong the war and cause more suffering.”