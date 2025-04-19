US may recognize Russian control of Crimea in Ukraine deal - media
The U.S. is prepared to recognize Russian control of the Ukrainian region of Crimea as part of a broader peace agreement between Moscow and Kyiv, according to people familiar with the matter, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.
But the move would be a boon for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has long sought international recognition of Russian sovereignty in Crimea. Putin so far has refused to agree to Trump’s proposal for a broad peace deal.
The people said a final decision on the matter hadn’t yet been taken. The White House and State Department did not respond to a request for comment. A U.S. official familiar with the negotiations, asked about the possibility of recognizing Crimea, declined to comment on the details of the talks.
The U.S. presented allies with proposals to enable a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine in Paris on Thursday, including an outline of terms to end the fighting and ease sanctions on Moscow in the event of a lasting ceasefire, Bloomberg reported earlier.
The Paris talks included a meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, as well as discussions among Rubio and national security advisers and negotiators from France, Germany, the UK and Ukraine.
The allies will gather again in London next week to follow up on their discussions.
Still, Trump signaled impatience Friday at the White House, saying that while he was hopeful both sides would agree to move forward on a ceasefire, the U.S. was willing to walk away if he sensed either side lacked dedication to the process.
“If for some reason, one of the two parties makes it very difficult, we’re just going to say, you’re foolish,” Trump told reporters Friday in the Oval Office. “You’re fools, you’re horrible people, and we’re going to just take a pass. But hopefully we won’t have to do that.”
Trump’s proposal will need to be further socialized across Europe and with Ukraine, which could balk at the concessions Trump has outlined. The U.S. president has also previously said other Ukrainian ambitions — like joining the NATO alliance — would not be possible.