US military base in Syria targeted by missile attack again

The U.S. military base in Syria’s Conoco gas field was once again targeted by a missile attack.

The Iraq-based Resistance group fired two missiles at the U.S. base in northern Syria's Deir ez-Zur province on Friday night, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media. There were no immediate reports of possible damage or casualties.The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has been launching attacks on Israeli targets ever since the Tel Aviv started the war on Gaza in early October.The Resistance has also been hitting American military bases in Iraq and neighboring Syria in retaliation for Washington’s support for the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

