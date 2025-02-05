US military plane with 100 Indian deportees lands in Punjab

+ ↺ − 16 px

A US deportation flight carrying around 100 Indian nationals accused of entering the country illegally has arrived in Punjab.

The military aircraft, which left Texas late on Tuesday, is now in the city of Amritsar where authorities say they have put measures in place to process the deportees, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

President Donald Trump has made the mass deportation of undocumented foreign nationals a key policy. The US is said to have identified about 18,000 Indian nationals it believes entered illegally.

Trump has said India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured him that the country would "do what's right" in accepting US deportations.

Authorities in Punjab say they have set up special counters to receive the deportees, adding the individuals would be treated in a "friendly" manner.

Journalists have gathered outside police barricades near an Indian Air Force building in Amritsar.

There are 104 Indian deportees on the flight and they will be processed separately from regular passengers before boarding buses to their home states, including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

Trump is increasingly using US military planes to return individuals to their home countries.

However, deportation flights to India are not new. In the US fiscal year 2024, which ended in September, more than 1,000 Indian nationals had been repatriated by charter and commercial flights.

In October, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deported more than 100 Indian nationals who lacked legal grounds to stay in the US on a chartered flight, part of a rising trend in removals to India.

That flight carrying adult men and women was also routed to Punjab, close to many deportees' places of origin. No precise breakdown of hometowns was provided.

Much of the migration from India to US appears to originate from the Sikh-dominated state of Punjab and neighbouring Haryana, which has traditionally seen people migrating overseas. The other source of origin is Gujarat, Modi's home state.

"That has been part of a steady increase in removals from the US of Indian nationals over the past few years, which corresponds with a general increase in encounters that we have seen with Indian nationals in the last few years as well," Royce Bernstein Murray, assistant secretary at the US Department of Homeland Security told a media briefing in October.

Encounters refer to instances where non-citizens are stopped by US authorities while attempting to cross the country's borders with Mexico or Canada.

A total of 5,477 Indians have been deported from the US by ICE between 2018 and 2023, according to official figures. More than 2,300 were deported in 2020, the highest in recent years.

