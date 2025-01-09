U.S. military presence in Iraq "illegal," says Iranian leader

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Wednesday noted that the military presence of the United States in Iraq is "illegal," urging the Arab state to stand against the U.S. occupation, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

"There is evidence indicating that the Americans are making bids to consolidate and expand their presence in Iraq. This occupation should be stood against seriously," said Khamenei when meeting with visiting Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani in Tehran, according to a statement published on his website.He also mentioned the recent developments in the Middle East, especially the circumstances in Syria, emphasizing that the role of external forces was completely evident in the events that had unfolded in Syria.The Iraqi prime minister, for his part, expressed hope that the "favorable" talks and agreements reached during his trip to Tehran would further strengthen bilateral relations.Sudani condemned Israel's "aggressions" against Gaza and Lebanon, underscoring his country's principled position of supporting the people of Gaza and Lebanon as well as the resistance in the region.He also pointed to the foreigners' role in the recent developments in Syria, saying his country had always adopted the position of supporting the Syrian people's will, maintaining its independence and territorial integrity, and ensuring the formation of an inclusive government.Sudani arrived in Tehran on Wednesday on a one-day trip for talks on bilateral ties as well as regional and international issues of common concern. During the trip, he also met Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.

News.Az