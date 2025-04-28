US military says over 800 Houthi targets hit in Yemen since mid-March

The US military says it has hit more than 800 targets since launching sustained air and naval strikes against the Houthi movement in Yemen on 15 March.

In a statement on Sunday summarising recent operations, US Central Command said it had "killed hundreds of Houthi fighters and numerous Houthi leaders", News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Washington has said it is acting to end the threat the Iran-backed Houthis pose to shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

In Yemen, the Houthis - who control large swathes of the country - said the latest US attack on the capital Sanaa on Sunday killed at least eight people, including women and children.

Earlier this month, the Houthi-run health ministry said US air strikes on a Red Sea coast controlled by the Houthis killed at least 74 people and wounded 171 others.

Last month, Trump ordered large-scale strikes on areas controlled by the Houthis and threatened that they would be "completely annihilated".

On Sunday, the US military said weapons storage and manufacturing facilities had been among targets it had struck, but said it would not "reveal specifics" about ongoing operations.

The US said it "would continue to ratchet up the pressure" until Houthi attacks on vessels are halted.

Since November 2023, the Houthis have targeted dozens of merchant vessels with missiles, drones and small boat attacks in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. They have sunk two vessels, seized a third, and killed four crew members.

The Houthis have said they are acting in support of the Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

