US military vessel Donald Cook docks in Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

US military vessel Donald Cook has docked in the Georgian coastal city of Batumi in western Georgia today to participate in joint drills with the staff of the Georgian Coastal Guard Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Agenda.ge reports.

The ship’s visit aims to strengthen stability in the Black Sea region, the Georgian Interior Ministry says.

The vessel, which is equipped with tactical missiles, will stay in Batumi until 25 January.

The vessel was greeted by members of the Adjara Autonomous Republic government.

The ship is a destroyer and was first launched in 1997.

News.Az

News.Az