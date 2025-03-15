US mulls travel ban on 11 countries, says NY Times

"A draft list of recommendations developed by diplomatic and security officials suggests a “red” list of 11 countries whose citizens would be flatly barred from entering the United States," News.Az reports citing The New York Times.

It listed them as: Afghanistan, Bhutan, Cuba, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen.

It also reported an "orange" list of states where visas would be sharply restricted which consists of Belarus, Eritrea, Haiti, Laos, Myanmar, Pakistan, Russia, Sierra Leone, South Sudan and Turkmenistan.

The New York Times said the officials had spoken on the condition of anonymity and cautioned that the list had been developed by the State Department several weeks ago, adding that changes were likely before it ended up the White House.