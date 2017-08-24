Yandex metrika counter

US names new permanent co-chair of OSCE Mink Group

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
US names new permanent co-chair of OSCE Mink Group

New permanent co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group from the US on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will be Andrew Schofer from August 28, APA reports.

The remarks were made by the interim US co-chair Richard Hoagland in Washington.
 
Prior to this, Andrew Schofer served as Charge d'Affaires at the US Mission to the International Organizations in Vienna.
 
Hoagland temporarily served as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group.

News.Az
 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      