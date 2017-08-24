US names new permanent co-chair of OSCE Mink Group

+ ↺ − 16 px

New permanent co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group from the US on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will be Andrew Schofer from August 28, APA reports.

The remarks were made by the interim US co-chair Richard Hoagland in Washington.



Prior to this, Andrew Schofer served as Charge d'Affaires at the US Mission to the International Organizations in Vienna.



Hoagland temporarily served as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group.

News.Az



