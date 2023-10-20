US Navy warship intercepts missiles off Yemen coast

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Navy warship operating off the coast of Yemen intercepted two to three missiles, according to a report published Thursday.

It is unclear if the projectiles were fired at the USS Carney or another nearby target, two anonymous US officials told CNN. One of those officials said the missiles were fired by Iran-backed Houthi militants who are engaged in long-standing civil war in the impoverished nation.

The incident comes amid soaring regional tensions, and fears of a broader conflagration amid Israel's ongoing bombardment of the Gaza Strip, and expected land invasion of the coastal enclave.

The US has deployed two aircraft carriers and other warships to the eastern Mediterranean in a move meant to deter additional parties from intervening in the ongoing hostilities. But it has raised the possibility of the US getting involved in what could be a rapidly spiraling cycle of violence.

Israeli strikes in Gaza have killed at least 3,785 Palestinians, and have wounded more than 12,000 people, according to local authorities there.

Israel launched Operation Swords of Iron following a shocking multi-pronged surprise attack by Hamas that included barrages of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea, and air.

Over 1,400 people have been confirmed killed in Israel.

News.Az