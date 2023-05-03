US not warned about attempted drone attack on Kremlin — news agency

+ ↺ − 16 px

US authorities were not warned in advance about the attempted drone attack on the Kremlin, News.az reports citing Reuters.

The Kremlin earlier said that Moscow regarded the Kiev regime's attempted attack on the president's Kremlin residence as a premeditated terrorist attack and an assassination attempt on Vladimir Putin ahead of Victory Day.

"We are still trying to validate this information [about the drone attack]," the news agency quoted the official as saying. "If there was anything, there was no warning," the source said.

News.Az