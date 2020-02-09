Yandex metrika counter

US observer: A lot of enthusiasm to elect new and energetic parliament in Azerbaijan

There is a lot of enthusiasm to elect a new and energetic parliament in Azerbaijan, observer from Los Angeles, state of California (US), Mitch Silberman has told secki-2020.az.

“We are very honored to be here and to observe this great country’s election,” the observer said. “There is a lot of enthusiasm to elect a new and energetic parliament to help modernize this great country. And we are very honored to be a part of it, to observe and watch people do the right thing for the country and for their future,” he added.

“Everything is well organized and everything is on time,” Silberman noted.

"So far there are not any problems," he said.

