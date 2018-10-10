US official praises Azerbaijan’s role in diversifying energy sources and routes

Parviz Shahbazov met with US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs George Kent

“Azerbaijan plays an important role in diversifying energy sources and routes,” said the newly appointed US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs George Kent as he met with Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov, AZERTAC reports.

The successful development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the US in the field of energy was hailed. The US` continued support to the energy projects implemented by Azerbaijan, including the Southern Gas Corridor was also praised at the meeting.

Minister Shahbazov said Azerbaijan will use the successful experience gained in the oil and gas industry in the field of renewable energy sources.

