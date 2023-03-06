US official says main goal is to get Azerbaijan and Armenia to reconvene in one format or another soon

US official says main goal is to get Azerbaijan and Armenia to reconvene in one format or another soon

US Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Louis Bono said his main goal is to get Azerbaijan and Armenia to reconvene as soon as possible in one format or another.

“I will be traveling to Yerevan tomorrow. My goal is to get the parties to reconvene as soon as possible in one format or another,” the US official told journalists in Baku, News.Az reports.

“I am here to meet with officials from Azerbaijan. Tomorrow I will be meeting with officials from Yerevan in an effort to bring them together as soon as possible,” he added.

