US officials resigning over Gaza war accuse Biden of inaction

U.S. officials who resigned over the Biden administration’s support for Israel’s war in Gaza slammed the outgoing president for failing to broker a ceasefire sooner, after President-elect Donald Trump played a key role in securing an end to the devastating 15-month conflict, News.az reports citing The Independent .

“This is a deal that, in its basic form, has been on the table for many months, and it is an absolute travesty that the Biden administration never used any of the massive leverage it had to push it over the finish line,” Josh Paul, who resigned from the State Department’s in opposition to America’s policy of providing lethal arms to Israel for use in Gaza, said.The agreement “demonstrates clearly that Biden could have achieved a ceasefire all along if his people were really serious about it,” Annelle Sheline, who resigned from the State Department in February 2024, told The Independent.The historic ceasefire was announced Wednesday after 466 days of fighting in the Middle East — with the multi-phase planning including the gradual return of all hostages taken in the October 7 attacks, and a full withdrawal of all Israeli troops from Gaza.Reports from diplomats involved in the negotiations reveal that Trump played a key role in brokering the agreement by piling pressure on the Israeli government to accept the deal — something President Biden had been unable or unwilling to do, much to the frustration of his former officials.“It’s not as if suddenly the terms have shifted significantly, it’s just that now you had an incoming US president that was willing to actually use some pressure,” Sheline, who resigned from the Biden administration over the president’s refusal to lean on the Israeli government to prevent more bloodshed in Gaza, said.Tariq Habash, the first administration appointee to resign in protest over the war, also pointed the finger at Biden, calling it “a failure of the Biden administration that it took so long for us to get to this point.”“I don’t think that the Biden administration was prioritizing reaching a deal expediently,” Habash, a Palestinian-American political appointee at the Department of Education, said.“I think that if they wanted to, they would have leveraged some real influence, particularly with [Israeli prime minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and the Israeli government, and I think that Biden and his advisors made a decision that that was not something that they’re willing to do that allowed for the continuation of the violence against Palestinian civilians for over 15 months,” Habash added.

News.Az