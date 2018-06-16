U.S. Oklahoma National Guard delegation visits Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Crisis Management Center of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations hosted a meeting with the delegation led by commander of the U.S. Oklahoma Army National Guard, Major General Michael Thompson.

Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations, Lieutenant General Faig Taghizade informed the U.S. delegation about the directions of the ministry's activity and work principles, its structure and agencies, as well as about the work done in the country to prevent emergencies and eliminate their consequences, according to AzerTag.

Stressing that Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations has a high level of cooperation with international organizations and relevant institutions of foreign countries, Taghizade said many countries, including Russia, Turkey and Israel were rendered comprehensive assistance aimed at preventing emergency situations and eliminating their results, as well as some countries are provided humanitarian aid under the Azerbaijani president's instructions.

Colonel Adil Abdullayev, Head of the MES Crisis Management Center informed the U.S. delegation about the Center's activity.

News.Az