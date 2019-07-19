US pastor: Azerbaijan promoting multiculturalism values ​​in world

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is implementing various projects in order to promote multiculturalism in the world, pastor of the US church “Greater Grace Baltimor” and head of the

During the meeting, Heydarov spoke about targeted measures initiated by President Ilham Aliyev to ensure the freedom of religion of Azerbaijani citizens. Having noted that interreligious and interethnic harmony in Azerbaijan is a model for the whole world, Heydarov stressed that favorable conditions have been created for all religious communities in the country, adding that the state provides them with material and moral support.

Love, in turn, noted that Azerbaijan is implementing various projects to promote multiculturalism in the world and from this point of view serves as an example for the whole world.

At the meeting the participants also discussed issues of mutual interest. The guests were presented with books highlighting the acts of vandalism regarding the material and cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people in the Armenian-occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

News.Az

News.Az