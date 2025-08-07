The plan, submitted by US President Donald Trump's envoy to the region, Tom Barrack, and being discussed at a Lebanese cabinet meeting on Thursday, sets out the most detailed steps yet for disarming the Iran-backed Hezbollah, which has rejected mounting calls to disarm since last year's war with Israel, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
US plan aims for Hezbollah's disarmament by year-end, with Israeli withdrawal
Photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY)
The United States has offered Lebanon a proposal to disarm Hezbollah by the end of the year, alongside ending Israel's military operations in the country and withdrawing Israeli troops from five positions in southern Lebanon, according to a Lebanese cabinet agenda obtained by Reuters.
The US State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.