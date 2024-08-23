U.S. plans to establish Air Force bases in the Pacific to counter China

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States is actively preparing for a potential conflict with China by considering the establishment of Air Force bases in the Pacific region. This was reported by Defense News, citing the U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff, General David Allvin.

The development of the concept, known as "Agile Combat Employment," involves creating new bases that could be located near local civilian airports or in field conditions.In parallel, the U.S. Air Force, in collaboration with other branches of the U.S. armed forces, is developing additional measures to prepare for a possible confrontation with China.

News.Az