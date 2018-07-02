US plans to introduce restrictions against EU companies dealing with Iran

US plans to introduce restrictions against EU companies dealing with Iran

Washington plans to introduce restrictions against the EU companies for the violations of American sanctions against Iran, U.S. President Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox News.

The American president was asked whether he wants to introduce sanctions against EU companies if they did business with Iran.

“Yes, of course. That’s what we’re doing. Absolutely,” he said.

In May declared Washington’s intention to withdraw from the nuclear deal with Tehran and promised to introduce new sanctions and assured that the United States is ready to conclude a new deal.

