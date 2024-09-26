US praises Azerbaijan’s key role as COP29 president

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey Pyatt has praised Azerbaijan’s critically important role as the President of COP29.

“As I mentioned, I was really pleased to meet today with Director General of the International Energy Agency Fatih Birol, and COP29 President-Designate Mukhtar Babayev, who spoke quite expansively and constructively about all of the work that he is doing and the critical importance of COP29 in terms of both accelerating our work together on energy transition,” Pyatt said, News.Az reports, citing local media.“But as I said in my remarks from the stage. So we all have to work together to implement the pledges we have made on methane abatement, to identify technologies to do so faster, and then also something that I know President Ilham Aliyev is committed to, which is expansion of solar, of storage, of wind power. So we're very excited for the potential of partnership there, and then also everything that we hope we'll be able to do together, and the role of Azerbaijan as a supplier of energy resources, even more than it already is to Türkiye and then onward to the European Union,” he added.

News.Az