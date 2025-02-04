US prepares $1 billion arms sale to Israel despite criticism

+ ↺ − 16 px

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has requested congressional approval for the transfer of approximately $1 billion worth of bombs and other military equipment to Israel, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal on Monday.

The planned weapons sales include 4,700 1,000-pound bombs, worth more than $700 million, and armoured bulldozers built by Caterpillar, worth more than $300 million, the report added, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Congressional approval is required for major foreign arms sales, with the State Department notifying key committees before proceeding. The House Foreign Affairs and Senate Foreign Relations committees must approve such transfers before they can be finalised.

Trump recently lifted a hold put in place by former president Joe Biden on a shipment of 2,000-pound bombs for Israel. The previous administration said those arms were on hold over concerns that Israel would use them in densely-populated parts of Gaza.

In August, the US approved the sale of $20bn in fighter jets and other military equipment to Israel.

The US is by far the biggest supplier of arms to Israel, having helped it build one of the most technologically-sophisticated militaries in the world.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), the US accounted for 69 percent of Israel’s imports of major conventional arms between 2019 and 2023.

The US faces criticism for providing military aid to Israel, as more than 47,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in the Gaza Strip since an attack by Hamas on October 7, 2023, according to Gaza’s health authorities.

Nearly 1,200 people were killed in the cross-border attack led by the Palestinian group, according to Israeli figures.

Amid a ceasefire and hostage exchange deal in Gaza on January 19, Israel intensified violence in the occupied West Bank, where more than 900 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces and settlers since last October, according to local authorities.

Several human rights groups, former State Department officials and Democratic lawmakers have urged the US government to halt arms transfers to Israel, citing violations of US laws, including the Leahy Law, as well as international laws and human rights. Israel denies these allegations.

The Leahy Law, named after former Senator Patrick Leahy, requires the US to withhold military assistance from foreign military or law enforcement units if there is credible evidence of human rights violations.

US-made weapons have been documented in several Israeli strikes on Gaza that resulted in civilian casualties, although American authorities have declined to confirm the fact.

A State Department report in May said it is “reasonable to assess” that Israel used US-made weapons in ways that are inconsistent with international humanitarian law. The report stopped short of reaching a definitive conclusion, saying it does not have “complete information.”

