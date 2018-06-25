US preparing timeline for North Korea

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States will soon present a timeline to North Korea with "specific asks" of Pyongyang after a historic summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, a senior US defense official said.

The official, who spoke to a small group of reporters ahead of a trip to Asia this week by Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, did not specify details but suggested that the timeline would be rapid enough to make clear Pyongyang's level of commitment.

"We'll know pretty soon if they're going to operate in good faith or not," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"There will be specific asks and there will be a specific timeline when we present the North Koreans with our concept of what implementation of the summit agreement looks like," Reuters cited the official as saying.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said last week he would likely travel back to North Korea "before too terribly long" to try to flesh out commitments made at the June 12 summit in Singapore between Trump and Kim.

