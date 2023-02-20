US president announces new $500M military aid package for Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States will allocate a new $500 million military aid package for Ukraine, which will include missiles for the HIMARS system, Javelin anti-tank missile systems, etc.

U.S. President Joe Biden stated this at a joint press conference with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during an unexpected visit to Kyiv, News.Az reports citing Ukrinform.

“Together [with allies], we’ve committed nearly 700 tanks, and thousands of armoured vehicles, 1,000 artillery systems, more than 2 million rounds of artillery ammunition, more than 50 advanced launch rocket systems, anti-ship and air defense systems, all to defend Ukraine. And that doesn’t count the other half a billion dollars that we are announcing today and tomorrow," Biden added.

News.Az