US president approves $675M military assistance package for Ukraine

US President Biden approved the latest tranche of U.S. assistance to Ukraine, valued at up to $675 million, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said at the Fifth Ukraine Defense Contact Group, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"We're going to talk about a new push to bring together our national armaments directors under the auspices of this Contact Group to intensify our efforts to meet Ukraine's long-term needs. Today, we're here to renew our commitment—and intensify our momentum—to support the brave defenders of Ukraine for the long term," the Secretary said.

