US President Biden falls to record-low 27% approval among independents - poll

President Biden’s job approval rating among independents has hit a record low, according to a new poll.

Only 27% of political independents approve of the job Biden, 81, has done in the White House, an 8-point drop since last month, said a Gallup poll released Tuesday, News.Az reports citing the New York Post.

Contributing to the president’s lackluster approval from the key voting group is his handling of the economy and the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, where Biden received even lower marks from independents.

Among the non-affiliated, Gallup measured Biden’s rating on the economy at 24%, and his efforts at navigating the US’s role in the Middle East conflict received only 25% approval.

The president received slightly better grades over his handling of Russia’s war in Ukraine, 31%, foreign affairs in general, 28%, and healthcare policy, 35%.

Some 49% of Americans consider themselves to be political independents, according to the pollster.

The group has also expressed reservations in recent pollings about Biden’s advanced age and his participation in his son’s business dealings.

A Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey released last week found that 59% of independents believe the president “helped and participated in” the first son’s business dealings, which a Republican-led House impeachment inquiry launched in September is investigating.

A Yahoo News poll, also released earlier this month, determined that just 22% of independents think Biden is competent and 69% are concerned about his health and mental acuity.

