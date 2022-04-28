US President Biden, Italian PM Draghi to meet next month

US President Biden, Italian PM Draghi to meet next month

US President Joe Biden and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi will hold a meeting in Washington on May 10, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The meeting will focus on historical friendship, strong partnership, bilateral and transatlantic relations between Italy and the United States, energy security, combating climate change and measures to support Ukraine.

The two leaders will also discuss regional issues, as well as preparations for the G7 and NATO summits in June.

