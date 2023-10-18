US President Biden postpones visit to Jordan

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Joe Biden has decided to postpone his visit to Jordan, planned after his visit to Israel, the White House press service said, News.Az reports.

"Following consultations with King Abdullah II of Jordan and amid a declaration of mourning by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, President Biden will postpone his visit to Jordan and a planned meeting with the two leaders and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi," the White House noted.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

News.Az