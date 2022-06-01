US President Biden sends letter to President Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the United States of America Joseph Biden has sent a letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

“During the 30 years of diplomatic relations we have enjoyed between the United States and the Republic of Azerbaijan, we have become strong partners in combatting transnational threats, advancing energy security, and encouraging bilateral trade and investment. As you host the International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition in Baku, I want to assure you that Azerbaijan continues to have a committed partner in the United States,” Biden said in his letter.

“Around the world, we find ourselves at an important juncture in ensuring our energy security, while making the necessary investments and changes to meet our longer-term commitments to the clean energy transition. Diversification is more important than ever in addressing our energy security goals, and Azerbaijan has played a central role in regional efforts toward this goal,” the US president noted.

Biden stressed that Azerbaijan is also critical to realizing the immense potential of trans-Caspian cooperation to help stabilize markets in the region and globally. “And Azerbaijan is playing a critical role in helping stabilize European energy security, including through the Southern Gas Corridor and by providing crucial fuel supplies to Ukraine.”

“I welcome your continued steps to help achieve Azerbaijan’s full potential, including by promoting a diversified economy, contributing to global goals to fight climate change through investments in renewables, strengthening the rule of law and accountability, and boosting the standard of living of the Azerbaijani people. The United States is committed to our continued partnership and cooperation,” he added.

