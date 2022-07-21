US President Biden tests positive for Covid-19, has mild symptoms
US President Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid-19, the White House said Thursday, News.az reports.
The 79-year-old president, who is fully vaccinated and has received two Covid booster shots, is experiencing “very mild symptoms,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.
Biden has begun taking Paxlovid, an antiviral pill that can reduce the risk of hospitalization for people who test positive for Covid, the press secretary said.