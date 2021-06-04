US President Biden to meet with Turkey's Erdogan in overseas trip

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Joe Biden plans to meet with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his first overseas trip for NATO and European Union meetings in England and Belgium this month, the White House said Thursday.

The meeting, which will take place June 14 on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels, comes against the backdrop of some tension between the two leaders. The presidents will discuss regional and bilateral ties, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a written statement, adding that Biden will also visit England and Switzerland this month as part of his first overseas visit.

Saying that Biden will underline his country's commitment to reestablishing alliances, reviving trans-Atlantic relations and cooperating closely with other NATO allies, Psaki noted that Biden will meet with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on June 10. On the G-7 Summit that will be held in Cornwall, England on June 11-13, Biden will emphasize issues such as public health, economic recovery, climate change and hold bilateral meetings.

During the trip, he and first lady Jill Biden would also meet with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle on June 13. Biden will hold a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 16 in Switzerland.

Erdogan said late Wednesday that he believes his first in-person meeting with Biden will mark the beginning of a new era.

“I believe that our meeting with Mr. Biden at the NATO summit will be the harbinger of a new era,” Erdogan said in a televised address while holding a roundtable call with a group of executives from large U.S. companies.

In their first phone call since the American president assumed office in January, Erdogan and Biden last month agreed to meet on the sidelines of a NATO summit.

